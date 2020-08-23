Centre releases SOPs for resumption of films and TV shoots; 'Contact Minimisation is the core' says Prakash Javadekar

Thermal screening at entry points, mandatory use of face covers/masks and physical distancing of six feet are among the new SOPs laid down by the government for the production houses

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday, 23 August, released the standard operating procedures (SoPs) to resume shooting of films and TV programmes in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

These SoPs have been finalised after consulting the health and home ministries, he said.

Thermal screening at entry points, mandatory use of face covers/masks and physical distancing of six feet are among the new rules laid down by the government for the production houses. However, Javadekar said barring those who are in front of cameras all others will have to wear masks reports CNBC TV18.

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipment among others. The government has also advised the use of Arogya Setu app in the SOP released for the entertainment industry.

Check out the SOPs here

Today @MIB_India have released a detailed SOP for resuming work in the media production industry. The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry. pic.twitter.com/UU0NbqONeO — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other work places and contains measures including proper sanitization, crowd management and provision for protective equipments pic.twitter.com/BCTTIzKffG — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hair stylists and make-up artists among others. pic.twitter.com/fBdkfEXcR9 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 23, 2020

"'Contact Minimisation' is at the core of the SOP. This will be ensured by minimal physical contact and sharing of props, PPEs for hairstylists and make-up artists among others," he wrote in a tweet.

The production of films and television programmes has been put on hold since 25 March, when a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was imposed. However, there was a demand from the industry and several artistes to allow work to resume.