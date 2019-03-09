Censor Board refuses to certify film titled #MeToo; filmmaker files petition in Delhi High Court

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied certification to a film titled #MeToo unless its makers change the movie’s name.

Directed by Harsh Warrdhan, the film is a 110-minute independent drama, starring National Award-winning actor Ritika Singh, shot over the course of 30 days in Haryana. Titled #MeToo, the film is about a young woman being abducted and sexually harassed in a moving car. The makers reportedly applied for a CBFC certificate in October last year.

In October 2018, hundreds of women in India shared their stories of being sexually harassed and assaulted by colleagues, bosses and others.

The Examining Committee, headed by Tushar Karmarkar, refused to clear the film on the grounds on film's title. According to Warrdhan, no explanation was provided for why a certificate was being denied to them. As per a Huffpost India report, Warrdhan and the movie’s producers filed a petition against the CBFC at the Delhi High Court on 6 March.

Talking about the case, Shilpi Jain, the lawyer who is representing the filmmakers, told Huffpost India, “In the petition we are arguing that the cuts/modifications that have been ordered by CBFC are serious encroachment of the right to speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Board has missed the central theme of the film. Film deals with a highly sensitive issue and any tampering with respect to the scenes can cripple the narrative.”

Warrdhan further mentioned that the makers have applied for an adult certificate considering the film has strong language. The film is further forwarded to the Revising Committee ― which is the second layer of censorship in the process.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 17:46:26 IST