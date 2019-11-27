Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, known for shows like Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, passes away aged 59

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes, who helped transform the stodgy reputation of British food, has died aged 59 with his wife Jennie by his side, his family said on 27 November.

Rhodes’ family said in a statement that he died the previous day, but did not elaborate on the cause of death, saying only that they thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.

Fellow celebrity chefs from around the world expressed their sympathies to Rhodes’ family and kids, and praised Rhodes for his life’s work.

On Instagram, British chef Jamie Oliver said Rhodes “was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun.”

Another fellow British chef, Gordon Ramsay, tweeted: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed.”

We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx pic.twitter.com/RRWlWhjup8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 27, 2019

Starting in the 1990s, Rhodes ran innovative British restaurants in London and beyond. He was a star in the TV show Hell’s Kitchen and fronted MasterChef and Rhodes Around Britain. He also authored several cookbooks.

The National newspaper in Abu Dhabi reported Rhodes had been residing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since 2010, where he was also known for his dine-in menu at cinemas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. He’d been seen just last week filming a TV show in Dubai, the paper reported.

A statement issued by Marriott’s Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien in Dubai, where he operated restaurants, said the staff there were “devastated” by the death of “a true culinary legend.”

— With inputs from The Associated Press.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 27, 2019 19:04:23 IST