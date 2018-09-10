Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain awarded six posthumous Emmys for his show Parts Unknown

Celebrity chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain was honoured with six Emmys at this year's Creative Arts Emmys for his CNN show Parts Unknown and its digital spin-off.

The series, which was up for six awards, took home trophies for best informational series or special, writing for non-fiction program, picture editing for a non-fiction program, sound editing for a non-fiction program and sound mixing for a non-fiction program.

Bourdain personally was the recipient of two of the Emmys, for writing and informational series or special.

"Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bitter-sweetness that I accept it on his behalf," producer Lydia Tenaglia said at the awards show while accepting the outstanding writing trophy.

"He's truly on a journey to parts unknown. We wish we could have shot that journey with him," she added.

The show's digital venture, Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown, picked up an additional Emmy, bringing the show's Emmy total to six.

Parts Unknown will air its 12th and final season later this month on CNN. The first episode of the new season will feature Bourdain travelling to Kenya with CNN's W Kamau Bell. It will be the only one to feature the chef's personal narration.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 11:25 AM