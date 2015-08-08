You are here:

Kajol turns up for sister's play 'The Jury' but leaves without catching it

FP Staff

Aug 08, 2015 16:01:30 IST

Actor Kajol arrives at the opening show of the play "The Jury", directed by Divya Palat and featuring Bollywood actor Tanisha. The actress, however, left before the performance after receiving a call. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

The opening show was held at the NCPA in Mumbai. and the actress was to speak to the media before the show when she got a call and rushed out before the show began Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Sevveral celebrities, including actor Juhi Chawla, Mohnish Behl and Madhu, attended the event. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta arrived for the opening show. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Veteran actress Tanuja was also present to see her daughter's play. The play is said to be on a plot based on the deliberation that occurs inside a courtroom. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Cricketers Ajit Agarkar and Zaheer Khan also attended the event. Director Ayan Mukherjee was also present at the event. Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 12:43:25 IST

