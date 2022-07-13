Celebrating 10 years of Deepika Padukone as Cocktail's Veronica that established her as a bonafide talent.

In 2012, came a turning point in Deepika Padukone's career with Cocktail, where she essayed an unconventional role that had us all rooting for her. What made this even more intriguing was that her character Veronica wasn't your typical run-of-the-mill Bollywood heroine.

Cocktail's Veronica was flawed, raw and real - many would call her much ahead of her time - But Deepika Padukone owned the character bringing to it both sex appeal and vulnerability.

A performance that can be described as nothing short of breakthrough, the industry, audiences and critics alike sat up and took notice of Deepika Padukone who many had written off as a pretty face - Bollywood's Numero Uno then went on to star in some of the most iconic films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Ram Leela the biggest hits of the year, making her the most celebrated superstar of 2013.

Ever since there was no looking back for Deepika Padukone who delivered fine nuanced performances in Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Chhapaak, 83 and Gehraiyaan and even made her big Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of the Xander Cage!

'Cocktail' became that film that pushed Deepika Padukone out of her comfort zone, encouraged her to experiment and explore a whole new side of her prowess as a performer. As we celebrate 10 years of Cocktail, a film that proved to be a true game changer for Bollywood's most successful female star, it also marks her reign on the Numero Uno position for over 10 years!

