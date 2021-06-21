From Queen's 'I Want To Break Free' to Shamir Bailey's 'On My Own,' here are 10 queer songs that have been powerful allies and source of catharsis for the LGBTQ+ community.

This is part 1 of the three-part series Firstpost is doing on the occasion of World Music Day.

*

Back in 1969, when the US was a far more regressive society than it is today, and when masquerading as a member of another sex was considered a crime, the police invaded the gay club Stonewall Inn in New York City, with no idea that its repercussions would be felt over 50 years later.

It marked a watershed moment in America’s fight for equality and decriminalisation of gender choices and orientation. What started as an annual tradition to remind themselves of the perpetuity of the 1969 fight, continues today as the Pride Month, that is now observed around many more countries in the world.

The arts — particularly music — have over the years provided a great platform for honest expression about social constraints, stigma, ridicule, and immense anxiety. From fighting the big fight to managing heartbreak, anthem-like pickmeuppers to poignant reflection, music has been a powerful ally and source of catharsis.

It is impossible to do justice to the sheer richness of such musical works over decades, but here is presenting some incredible songs (in no particular order) that offer something for every mood.

'I Want to Break Free' – Queen (1984)

You cannot begin a queer setlist, and not have a Queen song in it. Despite Freddie Mercury never coming out publicly in his lifetime, his overt sexuality through his songwriting and onstage persona left little doubt. Freddie did little for the LGBTQ+ community though he certainly wrote very many songs that resonated with them. 'I Want to Break Free,' while being the band’s concert favourite, is also a great queer anthem packing in attitude and defiance in equal measure. While the video was a simple drag parody of the UK show Coronation Street — a form of comedy with wide acceptance in the country — it managed to stir quite the hornet’s nest across the pond. Written by Queen bassist John Deacon, the song reached out to anyone who felt repressed and lingered on through its synth solo and Freddie’s vocals, of course.

Mood point: Rebellious, robust attitude, hopeful



'Stay with Me' – Sam Smith (2014)

Written as a plea to ask their one-night-stand companion to stay back, Sam Smith’s Grammy Award-winning song is a beautiful, gospel-influenced rock number that makes you want to sing along. Widely covered by their peers like P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Florence and the Machine, and Kelly Clarkson among others, 'Stay with Me' stays with you because it is so honest in its utterance. Who has not hoped that a one-night-stand lasted longer even though neither party is in love with the other? Smith in fact thanked the person in question while accepting their Grammy in 2015, because it was this heartbreak that led to them bagging both Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Mood point: Melancholic, introspective, romantic

'Jason' – Perfume Genius (2020)

Michael Hadreas aka Perfume Genius’ fifth album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately contains many warm songs, but few can span from intimacy to grandeur within the same song like 'Jason' does. Written about a one-night-stand with a straight man, the vocals show remarkable maturity and clarity of thought while dealing with a cis man who struggles with a flurry of emotions that any sexual encounter (homosexual or otherwise) can be. Hadreas has always been a bit of an outlier even within the queer community. Definitive in his stance to not change pronouns despite an entire body of gender-fluid work, Hadreas’ owns 'Jason' through his gentle falsetto vocals that offset a sensual bassline even as he sings: “Jason there’s no rush, I know a lot comes up, letting in some love, where there always should have been some.”

Mood point: Reflective, sensual, calming

'On My Own' – Shamir Bailey (2020)

Another one not to follow the norm is Shamir Bailey whose 'On My Own' is just what the doctor ordered in a pandemic and post-lockdown world. It is ballsy, reminiscent of the '90s idea of club music where the beats are big, and the bass is thumping. What started as post-breakup song inadvertently became an introvert’s lockdown anthem because Bailey does not shy away from saying “Don’t bargain with my worth, ‘cause I don’t mind to live all on my own.” Refusing to slot himself within genres, the non-binary Bailey continues to use his voice most effectively. Recorded in his home over the course of a lockdown, Bailey handles the credits of singer, songwriter, makeup, guitarist, and synth player among others.

Mood point: Dance, carefree

'N.U.T.S' — Ian Isiah (2020)

'N.U.T.S.' (meaning Ni*** U The Sh*t) opens with homophobic shouts before smoothly moving into an intro funk rhythm and seductive saxophone strains that lead us to Ian Isiah’s silken vocals.

Despite the setting of a venomous world, Ian receives the slur with warmth almost as if to give space for all kinds of opinions to coexist. While it may be an unusual approach, the self-described genderless artist Ian makes no bones about his commitment to receiving hatred with love. The musicality of the song and its funk overtones make it an easy listen, and you will soon find yourself shouting Ni*** U The Sh*t!

Mood point: Sensual, ambient, empowering

'Make Me Feel' – Janelle Monae (2018)

Janelle Monae channelises her inner Prince in 'Make Me Feel' as she sings: “It's like I'm powerful with a little bit of tender; an emotional, sexual bender.” Fingers snap and tongues clack as Janelle sets the rhythm for a '90s level funk-rock sonic delicacy replete with guitar riffing and unmistakable synth work. Identifying as a pansexual person, Janelle has been a champion of sexual liberation through her music. With the video of 'Make Me Feel,' she has only furthered her unapologetic attitude towards sexual orientation. Prince, incidentally, gave her a synth line for the album before his passing.

Mood point: Dance, groovy, powerful

'Born This Way' – Lady Gaga (2011)

Lady Gaga wrote this song over 10 years ago, and blasted her way into our consciousness with a ballad of self-love and acceptance. The song is undoubtedly a tipping of the hat to the LGBTQ+ community, but also an embracing of people from myriad nationalities, cultures, race, and physical/mental abilities. It was as much an anthem as it was a flicking of the finger to anyone who deigned to ridicule people’s idea of their own identities. In true Lady Gaga fashion, the video is outrageous, designed to evoke reactions in extremes yet forcing you to have a conversation about your own notion of identity and orientation. If that is not a creative triumph, wonder what is?

Mood point: Pickmeupper, upbeat, defiant, channeling anger

'I Was Born This Way' – Carl Bean (1977)

Back when singing about being gay largely meant coded lyrics though on-stage personas were far more liberal, Carl Bean’s 'I Was Born This Way' took clubs by storm. While the original song was a disco number, Bean gave his version powerful gospel vocals even as the song urges you to groove with its beat. Wearing gay pride on his musical sleeve, Carl’s song became a staple with the community of the time. It still lingers on as a gospel-disco classic having paved the way for generations of more liberated artists.

Mood point: Feel-good, cheerful

'You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)' – Sylvester (1978)

If we have to make a trip down memory lane to remind ourselves of the most outspoken supporters of the LGBTQ+ communities, it would be a great travesty to leave our Sylvester. Dubbed the “Queen of Disco," Sylvester was an openly gender fluid artist in the 1970s when the whispers about Freddie Mercury were loud but the artist himself did not say much. Unmistakable presence on stage topped with a disco falsetto, 'You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)' is a bold call to living life on one’s own terms. Celebrating liberation and expression, Sylvester urges us to drop the veneer of social norms, and be true to who we are.

Mood point: Celebratory, foot-tapping