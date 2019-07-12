You are here:

Ram Charan debuts on Instagram with throwback picture; dedicates first post to his mother

FP Staff

Jul 12, 2019 14:50:59 IST

Telegu actor Ram Charan joined Instagram on Friday morning to an astounding response from his followers. Soon after his debut on the photo-sharing platform, the actor shared a then-and-now picture of himself with his mother, dedicating his first post to her.

Check out the first post here


View this post on Instagram

Somethings never change !! Dedicating my first post to u. Love u Amma. ❤#mamasboy #forever.

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Two days ago, Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela had shared a video of her husband, saying that how excited it is to have him finally on the social media. In the video, Charan can be heard saying, “Hey guys, I’m finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me. I’m going to have so much of fun. It is going to be mad.”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FINALLY HE MADE IT @alwaysramcharan #ramcharan On @instagram #‪itsgonnabeMAD‬ #friday A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

Meanwhile, the Magadheera actor also received a shoutout from his friend and Baahubali star Rana Daggubati who wrote, 'Enter the dragon'.

View this post on Instagram

“ENTER THE DRAGON 🐉”!! Welcome to Insta brotherman!! @alwaysramcharan

A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on

Charan's friends and co-stars from the industry, such as Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah, Allu Arjun and Kiara Advani were also among many to welcome the actor to Instagram.

Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR. He is sharing screen space with Jr NTR in the film, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Set to release on 30 July, 2020, the film is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. It was previously reported that RRR is loosely based on Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film Karan Arjun.

According to Tollywood.netthe film has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, and will open in theatres in 10 Indian languages worldwide.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 14:50:59 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Instagram , Ram Charan , Shareworthy , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

also see

Saaho song 'Psycho Saiyaan' teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's party track to release on 8 July

Saaho song 'Psycho Saiyaan' teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's party track to release on 8 July

Dhanush to collaborate with brother and NGK director Selvaraghavan after eight years for yet-untitled film

Dhanush to collaborate with brother and NGK director Selvaraghavan after eight years for yet-untitled film

Bandobast teaser: Suriya plays a master of disguises in action drama, also featuring Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani

Bandobast teaser: Suriya plays a master of disguises in action drama, also featuring Mohanlal, Arya, Boman Irani