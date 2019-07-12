Ram Charan debuts on Instagram with throwback picture; dedicates first post to his mother

Telegu actor Ram Charan joined Instagram on Friday morning to an astounding response from his followers. Soon after his debut on the photo-sharing platform, the actor shared a then-and-now picture of himself with his mother, dedicating his first post to her.

Check out the first post here

Two days ago, Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela had shared a video of her husband, saying that how excited it is to have him finally on the social media. In the video, Charan can be heard saying, “Hey guys, I’m finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me. I’m going to have so much of fun. It is going to be mad.”

Meanwhile, the Magadheera actor also received a shoutout from his friend and Baahubali star Rana Daggubati who wrote, 'Enter the dragon'.

Charan's friends and co-stars from the industry, such as Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah, Allu Arjun and Kiara Advani were also among many to welcome the actor to Instagram.

Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR. He is sharing screen space with Jr NTR in the film, which also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Set to release on 30 July, 2020, the film is being bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. It was previously reported that RRR is loosely based on Rakesh Roshan's 1995 film Karan Arjun.

According to Tollywood.net, the film has a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, and will open in theatres in 10 Indian languages worldwide.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 14:50:59 IST