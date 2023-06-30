Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and the Central Bureau of Investigation has been investigating the case over the last few years. A report by Hindustan Times says the agency has sent a formal request to California-headquartered Google and Facebook in 2021 requesting them to share the details of the deleted chats, emails and posts of Sushant.

A CBI officer told the portal, “We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalisation (because of this).” On the other hand, senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is representing Sushant’s family, said, “CBI is trying to give a slow death to the case.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis opens up too

In an interview to Republic TV, he said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”