CBFC to clear Ascharya F#*k It with A rating after title change, cuts and modifications in scenes, dialogues

The makers of Ascharya F#*k It, the Bollywood directorial debut of Marathi filmmaker Samit Kakkad, have been ordered by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make multiple excisions and modifications, besides a name change, for the release of film.

The film, inspired by the writings of the late revered writer Saadat Hasan Manto, revolves around an unlikely love story where desire and greed intertwines the lives of a Bollywood star, his chauffeur, a prostitute and her pimp.

Due to "vulgar scenes and violence" and other "dark aspects of the prostitution world" shown in the film, the CBFC has granted an A certification to the film, noting "these make the film unsuitable for children even viewing under parental guidance."

The film's team had reportedly shot in a brothel and had a sex worker on set to help the cast with the language, diction and mannerisms for the movie.

The board has further ordered a change of the film's title and dropping the word "f#*k." It also states the new titles needs to be approved by the board ahead of promotions.

While many Hindi profanities have been asked to either be removed or replaced, words like "Padmashree", "Gandhi" and "Christ" also require to be muted due to their usage in an "improper manner/context."

CBFC's cuts also include the complete removal of all scenes involving the snorting of drugs and graphic sexual content. Entire songs and dialogues too have been ordered to be removed.

Kakkad's maiden Bollywood project Ascharya F#*k It's cast includes Priyanka Bose, Santosh Juvekar, Ankit Raaj and Vaibhav Raaj Gupta among others.

Produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar of Yoodlee Films, its story and screenplay has been written by Amar Tipnis.

"Manto wrote about characters on the fringes of society and captured their world and their voice. I have immense faith in the CBFC system and I am sure they will see the film for what it is and hopefully value artistic expression," Kakkad had previously told IANS.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 17:54 PM