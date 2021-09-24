CBFC issues show-cause notice to Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Bhavai’ for flouting certification rules

The musical drama, about the popular folk theatre form from Gujarat, was earlier titled “Raavan Leela”. It is directed by Hardik Gajjar and backed by Pen Studios

Mumbai: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Friday said it has issued a show-cause notice to the makers of Pratik Gandhi-starrer “Bhavai” for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film.

According to the CBFC, the makers changed the title in the trailer and also included portions “deposited” with the body.

“CFBC has sought explanation from the makers of ‘Bhavai’ for flouting certification rules and tampering with the content of the film. CBFC has always tried to stay true to its guidelines and has been making the certification process as smooth and systematic as possible,” CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi said in a statement.

“However want to clearly state that flouting the rules of CBFC certification is not acceptable as it compromises the role of systems & balances. Further, it also portrays the industry in an irresponsible light,” he added.

After the trailer of “Bhavai” was released last week, the makers made two modifications – changed the title of the movie and removed a sequence showing two actors, playing Ram and Raavan, in conversation with each other after it was criticised by a section for being offensive.

CBFC said the distorted trailer is a contravention of the Cinematograph Certification Rules. It said it has sought an explanation from the makers by issuing a show cause notice and their reply is under consideration at present.

Pen Studios was unavailable for comment.

“Bhavai” also starring Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh is set to release theatrically on October 1.