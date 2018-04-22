You are here:

Cause of Swedish DJ Avicii's death yet to be declared; no suspicion of criminal activity, confirms Oman police

AFP

Apr,22 2018 11:12:56 IST

Muscat, Oman: A police source in Oman said on Saturday that there was no suspicion of criminal activity after Swedish DJ Avicii was found dead in the Gulf sultanate's capital Muscat.

The 28-year-old's representative announced his death in a statement on Friday without specifying the cause, with reports saying he had been on vacation in Oman.

Avicii. Image from AP/John Shearer

Avicii. Image from AP/John Shearer

"Two autopsies were carried out, one yesterday and one today and we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," the source with Oman's Royal Police told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We have all the information and details regarding the death and this incident," the source said, adding that police would not be making any public statement on the case.

Avicii was one of the world's most successful DJs but struggled to cope with the hard-partying lifestyle and two years ago announced his retirement from touring amid recurring health scares. He had spoken publicly in recent years about his health problems, including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 11:12 AM

tags: #avicii #BuzzPatrol #DJ #Drinking #Oman #Sweden

also see

Avicii, Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ and music producer, found dead in Oman at age 28

Avicii, Grammy-nominated Swedish DJ and music producer, found dead in Oman at age 28

Avicii passes away: Tracing the Swedish DJ and music producer's irreplaceable presence in global EDM

Avicii passes away: Tracing the Swedish DJ and music producer's irreplaceable presence in global EDM

Madonna, Calvin Harris, Rita Ora react to Avicii's tragic death: 'Can't believe he is no longer with us'

Madonna, Calvin Harris, Rita Ora react to Avicii's tragic death: 'Can't believe he is no longer with us'