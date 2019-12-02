Cats, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba's musical adaptation of popular stage musical, to release in India on 3 January, 2020

The star-studded movie version of hit stage musical Cats will be released in India on 3 January, 2020. The movie was initially slated to release this year in December. The film uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance on a larger-than-life set.

The film, directed by Britain’s Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech, is the first movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s successful stage musical Cats. The unlikely stage musical, based on poems by TS Eliot, opened in 1981, and had become one of the longest running shows on both Broadway and in London.

The cast includes Oscar-winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, talk show host James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, multiple Grammy winning singer-actress Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, veteran British actor Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, DJ-rapper-actor Idris Elba as Macavity, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, and veteran stage and screen actress Judi Dench as Growltiger.

Dancer duo Larry and Laurent Bourgeois (Les Twins), and Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward are also involved in the film. The dance sequences have been choreographed by Hamilton's Andy Blankenbuehler.

Cats follows a tribe of cats called the Jellicles, and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice," and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Cats is produced by Debra Hayward, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Hooper. The screenplay is by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, Rocketman) and Hooper, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by TS Eliot and the stage musical by Lloyd Webber. Cats is executive produced by Lloyd Webber, Steven Spielberg, Angela Morrison, and Jo Burn.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 16:15:39 IST