Mumbai Police has filed a case against ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘ producer Asit Modi and Operation Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj based on a complaint by one of the show’s actors.

The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under Sections 354 and 509 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the police have not made any arrests yet.

The actor had filed a complaint against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew last month.

“Powai Police recorded the statement of the actor in connection with her sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two other members of the crew. The Police will also summon Asit Kumarr Modi soon for his statement,” Mumbai Police had earlier said.

However, Asit Modi has denied the allegations. “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations,” he said in a statement.

Sohail and Jatin also refuted the allegations. In a statement, they said, “She (the actor) regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at very high speed not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities.”

Jennifer Mistry, who was an integral part of the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is longer a part of it.

Why did the actress quit?

In an interview to Times of India, the actress revealed, “Yes, I’ve left the show. It is right that I shot my last episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on March 6 this year. I had to leave the sets as I was subjected to humiliation and insult at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and the other executive producer Jatin Bajaj.”

Police complaint against the producers by Jennifer

In the same interview, she stated, “They adjusted for all the male actors. It is an extremely male-chauvinistic place. That’s when I retaliated and Sohail spoke to me rudely asking me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage. This happened on March 7, I thought they would call me. But on March 24, Sohil sent me a notice that I left the shoot and they are losing money. This was Ulta chor Kotwal ko Dante. They wanted to scare me.”

Sohil Ramani’s statement on the allegations

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ramani had another story to tell. He revealed, “We have removed her from the show three months ago and now she is desperate. She is unable to find work, so she is just doing it to blackmail us. It is cheap for publicity. She has been working with us for 15 years, shooting mein bohot saare utar chadhav hote hai. We have ignored her characteristics such as creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for shoot, creating misunderstandings. We have a lot of evidence against her.”

On the allegations of sexual harassment, the producer said, “We have a committee of women, why did she never complain to the committee? All of us have never even entered a female artist’s makeup room. She is playing the woman card.”

With added inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.