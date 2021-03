Cary Fukunaga to direct, produce Tokyo Ghost adaptation for Legendary

Tokyo Ghost is an adaptation of the cyberpunk Image comic series, created by Rick Remender and Sean Gordon Murphy.

Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, will next tackle Tokyo Ghost for Legendary.

The new movie is an adaptation of the cyberpunk Image comic series, created by Rick Remender and Sean Gordon Murphy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fukunaga will direct the feature film from a script adapted by Remender.

Tokyo Ghost is set in the year 2089 when humanity has become fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality.

It follows the story of peacekeepers Debbie Decay and Led Dent, who work in the Isles of Los Angeles and are given a job that will take them to the last tech-free country on Earth: the garden nation of Tokyo.

Fukunaga will also produce the film with Jon Silk of Silk Mass and Hayden Lautenbach of Fukunaga's Parliament of Owls banner.

The director's previous film credits include Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre and Beasts of No Nation.

On the small screen, Fukunaga has helmed critically-acclaimed series such as HBO's True Detective and Maniac for Netflix.

Fukunaga is currently awaiting the release of Daniel Craig-starrer Bond movie No Time To Die. The film, which delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic multiple times, is currently scheduled to be released on 30 September in the UK.