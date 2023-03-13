Cartoonist pays tribute to The Elephant Whisperers with an illustration as the film shines at Oscars 2023
Given how Guneet Monga and the entire team of the Indian documentary The Elephant Whisperers has made the nation proud at the 95th Oscars, congratulations and tributes had to pour in. A Cartoonist also paid tribute to The Elephant Whisperers with his illustration as the film shone. at Oscars 2023.
Under the Twitter name of Green Humour, the post read- “A huge congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and team behind #TheElephantWhisperers for winning the best documentary at the #academyawards2023 !”
A huge congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and team behind #TheElephantWhisperers for winning the best documentary at the #academyawards2023 !
Thanks for putting a wildlife film from India at the very top, Kartiki and @netflix ! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7XvKJAADmr
— Green Humour (@thetoonguy) March 13, 2023
The Elephant Whisperers follows the bond that develops between an indigenous couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care. Set in the Mudumalai National Park in South India, the documentary also highlights the natural beauty of the location. It explores the life of the tribal people in harmony with nature.
