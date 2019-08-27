Carrie Fisher, Paul Walker to get resurrected in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Fast & Furious 9

A new footage from JJ Abrams-directed Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was unveiled at the D23 Expo. Beginning with classic shots from the previous eight Star Wars films, it shows how the story will conclude in the ninth one.

The video features a duel between Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, a shot of Darth Vader's smashed helmet and Leia (the late Carrie Fisher). The footage ends with a cloaked Rey clutching a double edged light saber. It also features Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) voiceover saying that a "thousand generations live in you now," which was also used in the teaser released in April.

It was previously reported that the film will feature Carrie using unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At D23, JJ spoke about the actress' character, which marks her last film role before her death. “The character of Leia is really, in a way, the heart of this story. We realised we could not possibly tell the end of these nine films without Leia," he said, according to People.

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Billie Lourd, and Billy Dee Williams are also a part of The Rise of Skywalker.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel teased Brian O'Conner's return to the upcoming film Fast and Furious 9, following actor Paul Walker's death in 2013. Comicbook.com reports that Paul's brother Cody may take on the role in the film. Vin shares a photograph alongside a man, who most fans have assumed to be Cody from the sets of the film. Joradana Brewester will also reprise the role of Brian's wife Mia.

Here is Vin's post

Comicbook.com further writes that when Walker died, the filming of Furious 7 had not concluded. His brothers Caleb and Cody filled in for him, and the makers were able to recreate Brian with CGI effects.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 12:52:21 IST