Carole Baskin has sued Netflix for using footage of her and husband in the trailer of second season of Tiger King

The second season of the Netflix hit Tiger King may be thrown into jeopardy as the founder of Big Cat rescue, Carole Baskin, has filed a case against the streaming giant.

Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, have filed a case against Royal Goode Productions and Netflix, for breach of contract, according to The Guardian. The lawsuit, filed in Tampa Bay, Florida, on 1 November, states that the couple had only agreed to appear in the first season of the documentary series.

The lawsuit claims that the duo never agreed to appear for Tiger King 2, or in promotional material for the second season of the documentary series.

According to Variety, it has also asked the makers to “remove any and all footage of them” from Tiger King 2 and claims that the series was misleading in its portrayal of Baskin.

Netflix has not issued any comment on the lawsuit till date. The new season of Tiger King is scheduled to premiere on 17 November.

Meanwhile, Baskin had recently come together with filmmaker Michael Webber for the documentary The Conservation Game.

The series, Tiger King, which was released on Netflix last year, portrays Baskin as being involved in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis, in 1997.

The hit documentary series saw millions of viewers being enthralled last year by the rivalry between Joe Exotic, the showman owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, and Baskin.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence at Fort Worth, Texas, on two counts of attempted murder and multiple federal charges of animal abuse. He had been arrested for hiring two men to murder Baskin. He is in the process of appealing his prison sentence.

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park was sold by Exotic. The new owners of the zoo, Jeff and Lauren Lowe, were ordered by an Oklahoma federal judge to turn over all the tiger and lion cubs, as well as their mothers, that were in their possession to the federal government. It was found that the park had violated the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act of the country.