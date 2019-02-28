Carly Rae Jepsen surprises fans with two new singles ahead of her fourth album release

Singer Carly Rae Jepsen surprised her fans by releasing two new singles off her upcoming fourth album.

After the success of her self-love anthem 'Party For One' last year, fans have been eager to hear new music from the Canadian pop singer. The release of the double single 'Now That I Found You' and 'No Drug Like Me,' then comes as a long-awaited treat, with Jepsen showing that she remains a masterful songwriter, and is constantly evolving as a pop music artist.

'Now That I found you' has an interesting narrative, given that most of 2015’s Emotion was about heartbreak. It is a celebration of finding steady love, rather than being tangled in a failed fling. Jepsen first previewed a snippet of the song in a teaser for the new season of Queer Eye, and with good reason: the track's high energy and giddy lyrical content blended well with the spirit of the popular Netflix show.

You can hear 'Now that I found you' here:



In the next single 'No Drug Like Me,' Jepsen slows down to reflect upon her relationship with love — with lyrics including, "If you make me feel in love, then I’ll blossom for you / If you make me open up, I'll tell only the truth," its an act of opening up and accepting the love as it comes.

You can hear 'No Drug Like Me' here:



