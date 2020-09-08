Cargo on Netflix, Mouni Roy's London Confidential, Chaitanya Tamhane's The Disciple: Trailers this week

While Vikrant Massey-starrer Cargo will release on 9 September, Marathi film The Disciple premiered at Venice Film Festival last week

From a film about tech-savvy demons in search for the meaning of life, to a spy thriller and a drama based on music, there have been quite a few interesting trailers that have released this week. Vikrant Massey plays a ‘rakshasa’ looking for answers to some existential questions, while Robert De Niro stars in a comedy about insurance money.

Here are the trailers that released this week.

Cargo

Arati Kadav's Cargo revolves around a lonely demon Prahastha (Massey) who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

The film had its India premiere at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section. It was also set to be screened in March at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival, which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cargo stars Massey and Shweta Tripathi and will release on Netflix on 9 September.

The Comeback Trail



The film, a remake of the 1982 crime comedy of the same name, follows two producers in debt to mobsters, and how they go to extreme lengths to orchestrate their ageing actor's (Tommy Lee Jones) death so they can claim the insurance money.

The cast of The Comeback Trail also includes Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin, Patrick Muldoon, and Kate Katzman.

Directed by George Gallo, the film releases in theatres on 13 November.

London Confidential



Created by S Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Mouni Roy and Purab Kohli as the lead. The trailer sees RAW agent Uma (Mouni Roy) trying to prove that a Chinese conspiracy against India. An undercover agent is seen trying to bring proof to Uma, but he goes missing.

Also part of the cast are Kulraj Randhawa, Sagar Arya, Parvesh Rana, Jas Binag, Diljohn Singh, and Kiren Jogi.

The film premieres on 18 September on ZEE5.

The Disciple



Chaitanya Tamhane's second film follows the journey of a man who devotes his life to become an Indian classical vocalist. Sharad Nerulkar (Aditya Modak) has devoted his venture life to become a great vocalist, but as years go by, he starts to wonder whether it is really possible to achieve the excellence he is striving for.

Alfonso Cuaron serves as an executive producer on the film that also stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, and Deepika Bhide Bhagwat in pivotal roles.