Carey Mulligan to feature alongside Ralph Fiennes in Netflix period drama The Dig

British actor Carey Mulligan has been roped in to star opposite Ralph Fiennes in the period drama The Dig on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on a true story and set at the turn of World War II. The Dig focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches. The hunch ultimately pays off.

The 34-year-old actor will be playing the widow, Edith Pretty, while Fiennes will play Basil Brown, a local archaeologist who works with the widow only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators.

The series is being helmed by Simon Stone while Gabrielle Tana is the producer on board. Initially, the project was set up with BBC Films, with Nicole Kidman attached to star opposite Fiennes, before moving to the streamer. Mulligan has previously worked with Netflix on the Dee Rees drama Mudbound.

The actor was nominated for Oscars for her role in lone Scherfig directorial drama An Education.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 14:41:54 IST