Cardi B receives backlash for emulating Goddess Durga on magazine cover; rapper apologises
Social media users said Cardi B's sneaker campaign which borrows from the depiction of Hindu gods and goddesses is cultural appropriation.
Cardi B embodied Goddess Durga in a Georges Hoebika gown to promote her upcoming Reebok Collection, which was widely criticised by social media users.
The rapper-actor graced the cover of Footwear News, where she holds a pair of bright red sneakers in her hands. Similar to many depictions of Hindu gods and goddesses, are multiple arms behind her in the image.
Social media users noted that to take this religious motif for an advertisement is a case of cultural appropriation. Some even objected to Cardi's outfit.
If Cardi’s rockin’ it, go buy stock in it. That’s a tip as FN’s November cover star @iamcardib makes her first major foray into the shoe industry with the Nov. 13 debut of her Club C Cardi sneaker collection with @Reebok. In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time. At the link in bio, Cardi B gets candid with FN’s @nikarajohns about her future in the fashion industry, upcoming Reebok collab and her relentless need to win in the FN exclusive. -- Photography: @jorafrantzis; Style Director: @shannonadducci ; Styling: @kollincarter; Style assistant: @jennijenu; Tailor: @sirbabajagne; Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua; Hair: @tokyostylez; Nails: @marienailz; Set Design: Brielle Hubert, Pete Hickok and Yalina Flores
However, soon after Cardi posted an apology video on Instagram stories where she mentioned that she did not mean to offend or disrespect anybody's culture. "I can't change the passed but I'll be more cautious for the future. Love you guys (sic)," she wrote in Instagram stories.
