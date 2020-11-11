Cardi B receives backlash for emulating Goddess Durga on magazine cover; rapper apologises

Social media users said Cardi B's sneaker campaign which borrows from the depiction of Hindu gods and goddesses is cultural appropriation.

Cardi B embodied Goddess Durga in a Georges Hoebika gown to promote her upcoming Reebok Collection, which was widely criticised by social media users.

The rapper-actor graced the cover of Footwear News, where she holds a pair of bright red sneakers in her hands. Similar to many depictions of Hindu gods and goddesses, are multiple arms behind her in the image.

Social media users noted that to take this religious motif for an advertisement is a case of cultural appropriation. Some even objected to Cardi's outfit.

Here is the cover image

However, soon after Cardi posted an apology video on Instagram stories where she mentioned that she did not mean to offend or disrespect anybody's culture. "I can't change the passed but I'll be more cautious for the future. Love you guys (sic)," she wrote in Instagram stories.