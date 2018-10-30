Cardi B leaks Nicki Minaj's number in video; Chun-Li rapper decides to 'focus on positive things'

The Cardi B - Nicki Minaj feud just escalated with the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper leaking her contemporary's number in a 10-part confrontational video released on Instagram. In the videos, Cardi B addressed her infamous New York Fashion Week altercation with Minaj and the controversy around their collaboration, 'Motorsport'.

Their beef allegedly started with Minaj telling interviewees that she was unhappy with Cardi after the Bronx rapper claimed she had not heard Minaj's verse in 'Motorsport'. Minaj said she was hurt because had she been in Cardi's place, she would have thanked the fellow artist and sung their praises rather than acting like they had nothing to do with them.

In her response, Cardi said she had tried to call Minaj to discuss the verse that had allegedly been changed by her at the last minute. In the heat of the moment, Cardi ended up flashing Minaj's phone number to her 34.7 million Instagram followers.



Cut to September 2018 when a fight broke out between the two stars. Cardi reportedly lunged at the 'Barbie Dreams' artist, hurling her shoe at her. She was later escorted out of the party later that night and was photographed leaving the premises with a torn dress and bump on her forehead. As per Minaj's response to the feud, both the rappers have decided to move forward and keep the negativity aside.

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 13:58 PM