Cardi B, Bernie Sanders team up for 2020 US presidential campaign video to appeal to young voters

FP Staff

Jul 31, 2019 14:48:58 IST

Musician Cardi B and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have teamed up to make a video for Sanders' 2020 campaign. Cardi B shared an image of the meeting she had with the Democratic socialist senator, stating “Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.”

The partnership looks like Bernie's efforts to reach out to a younger demographic in the US. Though the entire conversation and its specifics are yet to be revealed, there were certain topics which came under the spotlight: increasing the minimum wage for workers, canceling student debt, and climate change, reports The Guardian. 

Sanders also revealed that the two had kept following each other on social media and endorsing each other's ideologies. Much like how Sanders seconded Cardi's thoughts on former US president Franklin Roosevelt and how he was the “the real ‘Make America Great Again’ President”.

Cardi has also shown public support for Sanders. The female rapper expressed her concerns on the fact that Sanders had been "let down" by his supporters back in 2016.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 14:48:58 IST

