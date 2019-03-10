Captain Marvel star Samuel L Jackson on Bollywood plans: Will visit India if I get cast in Baahubali 3

Captain Marvel's release has created considerable buzz and unleashed a flurry of fan-theories. Samuel L jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the film, recently spoke about Bollywood and his desire to collaborate for films in the Hindi film industry. As per reports in DNA, the Django Unchained star quipped that he would definitely make his way into Bollywood if he got a role in Baahubali 3.

The mammoth franchise of Baahubali has not only placed the film in the highest grossing category, but has also brought it global recognition. Jackson's statement proves that SS Rajamouli's cinematic craft has fans all around the world.

When asked if he ever plans to visit India, Jackson replied saying he would come down only on the condition that he got a role in the third installment of the magnum opus. The 70-year-old actor was quick to add: “I don’t sing and dance, but I can fake it!”

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the first Indian film to breach the Rs 1,500 crore mark in global box office collections. The film had touched this stellar figure within 21 days of its theatrical release.

Having been part of iconic films like Pulp Fiction and Avengers, Jackson followed up his jokes with a serious comment that he would be genuinely interested in coming to India and working on a Bollywood film.

