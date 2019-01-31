Captain Marvel pet cat Goose reportedly stole the show during advance screening of Brie Larson's film

Captain Marvel is all set to hit screens in March, but advance screenings of Brie Larson’s forthcoming Marvel movie has revealed that the Carol Denver's cat Goose stole the show.

According to Steven Weintraub, the Editor-in-Chief of Collider, after the film ended, all people could talk about was Captain Marvel's pet feline.

Hearing #CaptainMarvel screened. After it ended everyone was talking about the cat. Stole the show. Must. See. This. Movie. Stat. pic.twitter.com/WRozSmpbdX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 30, 2019

With Goose the Cat getting its own poster in Marvel's first female superhero-led film, it would be interesting to see if Goose plays a pivotal role in Captain Marvel.

For the uninitiated, Goose is inspired by Chewie the cat, Captain Marvel’s pet in the comics. There is also a possibility that Goose is a Flerken, an alien race, as Chewie is in the comic book series.

The story of Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and it charts Carol Danvers' journey as she rises to become the universe's ultimate powerful superhero. The character first appeared in the comic books in 1967.

Captain Marvel also stars Jude Law, and is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It is produced by Marvel Studios and slated to release on 8 March.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 14:46:25 IST