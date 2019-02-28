Captain Marvel: Kevin Feige says Brie Larson's superhero is MCU's strongest, possibly more powerful than Thanos

Prior to Captain Marvel's release on 8 March, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige spoke about the character essayed by Brie Larson. He confirmed that the superhero, who is the alter-ego of US Air Force pilot Carol Danvers, will be the strongest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), possibly more powerful than Thanos, according to Cosmicbook.news.

"Captain Marvel is a character in our comics and in a mythology whose got one foot on Earth, one foot in the cosmic arena. And now that we have made a number of movies that take place on Earth, and now a number of the cosmic adventures with Avengers, and with Guardians of the Galaxy and with Thor, we thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She’s one of the most popular characters in our comics, she’s one of the most powerful characters in the comics and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," he said.

He went on to add that despite the powers she possesses adding that the character is very human and deeply complex. He also hinted that she will take on as the lead of the Avengers and will be "at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

Captain Marvel is the first female-led MCU film. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel will follow the story of Larson's character as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies.

