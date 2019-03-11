You are here:

Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's superhero film mints Rs 48.47 cr in India during opening weekend

FP Staff

Mar 11, 2019 16:35:43 IST

Captain Marvel may have polarised critics, but the latest film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is scoring the big box office numbers. The Brie Larson-led film has captured a major chunk of the market share. On Sunday, the film added Rs 13.60 crore to its expanding numbers, which currently stands at a gross total of Rs 48.47 crore.

Brie Larson in and as Captain Marvel. YouTube

As per trade analysts, Captain Marvel is being ranked under one of the biggest Hollywood openers in India.

Despite releasing simultaneously with Sujoy Ghosh's taut thriller Badla, both the films from two different genres have been able to attract audiences in theatres in a non-holiday weekend. Their combined weekend box office figure is Rs 63.91 crore.

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the story of Larson's character Carol Danvers as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies. The cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg and Jude Law. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have directed the feature. It was recently reported that online piracy website Tamil Rockers had leaked the film just a day after its release in the country. According to IBTimesCaptain Marvel earnings in India may get affected as potential audience may choose to illegally download it, rather than visit a theatre.

