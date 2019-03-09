You are here:

Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson's superhero film mints Rs 15 cr on opening day in India

Captain Marvel, which released on 8 March, has beat all other releases at the Indian box office. Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson plays the titular role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first female-lead film.

The opening day figures of the film stand at Rs 15.18 crore.

#Hollywood scores yet again... #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO... Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1... Overpowers *all* titles - new as well as holdover - by a margin... Fri ₹ 12.75 cr... Gross BOC: ₹ 15.18 cr... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows the story of Larson's character Carol Danvers as she navigates a monumental war between two alien races which transcends galaxies. The film's cast includes Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck have directed the feature.

It was recently reported that the online piracy website Tamil Rockers had leaked the film just a day after its release in the country. According to IBTimes, Captain Marvel's earnings in India may get affected as potential audience may choose to illegally download it than visit a theatre.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2019 13:48:46 IST