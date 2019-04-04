You are here:

Captain Marvel: Ahead of Endgame, Brie Larson-led superhero film surpasses $ 1 billion mark globally

FP Staff

Apr 04, 2019 13:00:55 IST

Even as Marvel gears up for the release of its biggest release, Avengers: Endgame, their newest superhero offering Captain Marvel has surpassed the one billion dollar-mark.

Starring Brie Larson as the eponymous superhero, Captain Marvel has hauled as much as $358 million in North America, along with another $645 million in our parts of the world, bringing its global collections to a little more than $ 1 billion, reports Variety.

Captain Marvel is now Marvel's seventh ( out of 21) biggest box office hit of all time, joining the ranks of Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Iron Man 3. The Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck directorial has also been universally lauded as Marvel's first blockbuster that has a female superhero at its centre.

The film also stars Jude Law, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Annette Bening in key roles.

In IndiaCaptain Marvel took in $2.4 million in its second weekend to take the film's cumulative ten-day total to $12 million, thereby substantiating Marvel's immense fan following in the country.

Larson's Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers will make her Avengers debut in the final film of Phase 3, Avengers: Endgame, which releases worldwide on 26 April.

