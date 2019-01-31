Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson to appear on The Ellen Show; fans may get glimpse of new footage

Brie Larson, who features in and as Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios latest installment to the MCU, will make an appearance on The Ellen Show this Friday, state a comicbook.com report. Ellen DeGeneres' talk show has been a go-to platform for stars to promote their films and shows. The report also states that Marvel fans may get a glimpse of brand new footage from the Captain Marvel feature.

Producer Jonathan Schwartz had previously hinted at the Captain Marvel film saying that it would be a mix of tones from previous Marvel franchise films.



ComicBook.com quoted Schwartz as saying, "You know, Carol (Danvers, aka Captain Marvel) in the comics is a very funny character in her own way. In a way that doesn't feel like Doctor Strange, in a way that doesn't feel like Iron Man, like Robert Downey Jr., that gets to be her unique voice, and that's the voice that we tried to get across."

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on 8 March.

