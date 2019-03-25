Captain Marvel: A Redditor proposes Star-Lord makes a blink-and-miss appearance in Brie Larson's Marvel film

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe have come up with a new theory about its latest release, Captain Marvel, that is tough to overlook. The fan theory suggests an important character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise made a blink-and-miss cameo in the film that almost went unnoticed.

As the plot of Captain Marvel is set in the past, it allows a possibility of different set of ties, potentially one to Guardians of the Galaxy and Star-Lord. In the film, Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, a half-human, half-Kree woman that lands on a distant planet with her entire history, except the past six years, missing. As her memories surface, she recalls a moment where Carol and Monica Rambeau watch a shooting star together. The scene is filmed to suggest the bond between the two best friends but fans claim there could be more it than just that.

According to a Redditor the shooting star could be Peter Quill getting whisked by Yondu and his men into outer space as a little boy as shown in the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1. "I know this will probably get buried but I’m yet to see anyone bring up the shooting star that Carol and Monica watched! Quill was picked up in 1988. Stan the Man was auditioning for Mallrats, released in 1995. Carol missing for 6 years. Maths checks out, Carol and Monica could’ve actually been watching the first trip to space for our little Star Prince," the Redditor says.

On being asked in an interview about how close the fans came to spotting the Easter egg, Captain Marvel visual effects supervisor Chris Townsend neither denied nor confirmed the rumours. “I’ve never heard that about Peter Quill, but I love it. I love the fan side of what we do. I love the reactions. I love how much thought (goes into everything). Obviously, there’s a huge amount of thought that goes into it from everyone on our end making the films, but there’s an amazing sort of reading into things, like the shooting star. To be honest, this is my fifth Marvel movie. When I went to see Infinity War, there were so many things in there, little pieces were tied up, which I thought were amazing in ways I’ve never perceived," he told Huffington Post.

Captain Marvel is now running in theaters while other upcoming Marvel Studios films set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on 26 April and Spider-Man: Far From Home on 5 July.

