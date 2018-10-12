Captain America: The First Avenger, Civil War parallels reveal Steve Rogers-Bucky Barnes' heartwarming friendship

Marvel Cinematic Universe is fascinating and fun not just because it's an interconnected universe of several blockbuster franchises, endearing superheroes and interlinked storylines; it is also because of its cute little callbacks and Easter Eggs hidden in many of these films.

Recently, a Redditor spotted a touching parallel between Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: Civil War. The First Avenger finds a scrawny, bullied orphan named Steve Rogers, who is chosen for a top secret government project during World War II in which he becomes a test subject for a super serum. The serum transforms him into a strong and able soldier named Captain America, and he leads the US Army in its fight against the Nazis.

In Civil War, Captain America fights for superheroes to govern themselves and goes head to head with his former ally, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, who wants the heroes to be governed by the United Nations.

The Redditor — clearly with a lot of time on his hand — made an interesting comparison between two scenes from the movies. In The First Avenger, the scrawny, bullied Steve Rogers is attacked and beaten up in a back alley but he still stands his ground, remarking that he "can do this all day.” In Civil War, he finds himself in a similar position as Iron Man takes him down and he again reiterates that he could "do this all day." And in both occasions, it is Bucky Barnes who comes to his rescue.

This shows that Bucky has always had Captain America's back and makes a case for perhaps the most heartening friendship in the MCU.

Bucky and Steve will be back for what could be the Cap's final showdown in Avengers 4, when it releases in theatres on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 16:08 PM