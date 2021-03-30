Capitol Music condemns label executive’s use of racial slur against Tina Turner in 1980s, says it 'learned of those comments only now'

Capitol Music Group has now responded to an allegation made in HBO documentary Tina, where a label executive made a racist remark against singer Tina Turner.

American music label Capitol Music Group has responded to the allegations that one of their executives used the N-word slur against singer Tina Turner.

Lashing out against the unidentified executive who made this remark in the 1980s, the group has called it reprehensible and appalling, reports Variety.

The incident came to light after the documentary titled Tina was released on HBO. In an old interview from 2009 which has been included in the documentary, A&R executive John Carter who passed away in 2011, recalls the incident where a top executive of the Capitol Music Group referred to Tina by using the N-word in an exchange with him. The documentary Tina released on HBO on 27 March.

Speaking to The Wrap, a spokesperson from Capitol Music said that they are learning about the incident only now which would have occurred 40 years ago when their group had different ownership.

The report further mentioned that the record label has condemned the remark saying that they are proud of their association with Turner. The label is proud of its role in ensuring that singer’s music inspires new generations.

After the disturbing exchange, John had insisted the executive to contact Turner's manager. The executive had told John, “You finish your record. But you understand we’re going to do nothing, that’s all there is."

John has been known for relaunching Turner's career. He also produced the title song of the album Private Dancer which sold 20 million copies.