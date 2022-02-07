'I have many fond memories from Hasee Toh Phasee. Earlier, we titled it 'Hasta la vista Su Badam Pista'. But then everyone felt we needed a more accessible title, so we changed it to Hasee Toh Phasee,' says director Vinil Mathew.

Hasee Toh Phasee is a romantic-comedy film which is remembered even today for its promising storyline and strong performances. As Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's film completes eight years today, we got in touch with Vinil Mathew and spoke about the memories from the film, working with Sidharth and Parineeti, and much more. Excerpts:

As Hasee Toh Phasee is completing 8 years, I want you to dive into the memories and look back at the film?

I have many fond memories from Hasee Toh Phasee. Earlier, we titled it 'Hasta la vista Su Badam Pista'. But then everyone felt we needed a more accessible title, so we changed it to Hasee Toh Phasee. The most fun memory has to be when we were writing it. When Harshwardhan Kulkarni, who wrote the script, cracked the plot, we knew it would be a special film. I remember going to Panchgani with Harsh and tweaking one of our innumerable drafts. It was great fun to wake up in the morning, writing and jamming and chatting together late into the night. The whole experience felt like a holiday. For me writing is the most enjoyable process because you are free to explore ideas unhindered at the same time fascinated at how the contours of a story are emerging.

Another brilliant thing was when two diverse production houses known for very different kinds of cinema , came on board to produce the film for the first time – Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Anurag Kashyap Phantom. Both of them found faith in the script and shared our vision on fresh and quirky to take on love. The prep, workshops and shoot was like an endless party. All of us were like gigly teenagers laughing till we fell of our chairs. There were so many funny scenes and such great actors on set, who were all constantly improvising with every take, it often felt that we part of a comedy troupe. I remember a crazy scene we shot in the middle of crowded Bhuleshwar market where we had 10 actors including twin old ladies crisscrossing the lanes … it was a logistical nightmare but a laugh riot at the same time.

The other cherished memory is when Karan Johar and I would witness the genius Vishal and Shekhar create one gem of a song after another… from zehnaseeb to manchala in their studio.

What made you choose Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra?

The main protagonists were not the conventionally heroic characters but rather were two misfits so initially it was quite a struggle to cast the film. Sid’s character Nikhil doesn't have a job, is a drifter who can barely take care of himself leave alone his ambitious girlfriend, and he is naive and foolish. Then, there is this girl who has run away from her home and who is addicted to certain pills, making her swing from one mood to another. When Karan Johar came on board, he suggested Sidharth Malhotra's name. It was an unconventional choice because in the previous film Student of the year, Sid had played this very Alpha male lead with Greek God looks. I thought it was a brilliant opportunity to cast him against his image, dull down his good looks and make him play a bumbling guy next door. Parineeti Chopra was always in my wish list. She is an incredibly capable actor with great comic timing. As a pair it was a sort of contrasting oddball combination which we felt would be very refreshing and endearing.

If you had to make Hasee Toh Phasee today, what are the changes you would do and who are the actors you would want to work with?

I cannot imagine making Hasee Toh Phasee with anyone other than Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. They owned their characters so well that even when we attempted to write the Hasee Toh Phasee sequel, we could not think of anyone else. Parineeti has this malleable personality that can be a complete goofball in one scene. And then make a puppy face which makes her look so vulnerable and cute in another. Sidharth, just the way he looks and uses his eyes. He can own the screen. He is so good looking yet so unaware of his looks and playing this character who is constantly under a pressure situation. They both brought these unique elements to their characters that I can't think of anyone else.

You like working on unconventional love stories. Why is that so? What attracts you towards the genre?

I am drawn towards stories that have human relationships that have complex dynamics. Another criterion is to take a fresh take on a subject or a genre. In both my films, I have taken a popular genre and have tried to do something different with it. So that it becomes a refreshing experience for the audience. Also I always want to entertain and it helps If there is humor and quirks.

How have you seen the industry evolve since Hasee toh Phasee to now?

There are two elements that have changed. One is the emergence of OTT, which means there are more opportunities to tell newer and exciting stories without compromising and Friday pressure. Now, filmmakers and audiences can choose the stories they want to make or watch. Storytelling has evolved because the OTT platforms have given an opportunity for contemporary and diverse kind of stories. The audience standards are higher, the expectations are much more, and it is interesting to see how it affects theatrical viewing habits.

Second, it would be interesting to see how the world has changed after Covid because people have not gone to theatres like they once did so I’m curious to see if the viewing habits have changed post-Covid.

What's next?

Currently, I am working on a script with Harsh, who also wrote Hasee Toh Phasee. It is a love story and has the trademark of humour and quirk, which both of us enjoy doing. Hopefully, we will start casting soon.