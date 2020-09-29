Cannes Film Festival to hold mini edition from 27 to 29 October; Emmanuel Courcol's Un triomphe will open event

The 2020 Special Cannes will screen four films from its 2020 Official Selection, as well as in-competition short films and the Cinéfondation’s school films.

Cannes Film Festival, initially scheduled to take place from 12 to 23 May, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, after events in Venice and San Sebastian took place partially virtually and in-person with safety regulations, Cannes decided to host a three-day-long compact festival.

The "2020 Special Cannes", in collaboration with Cannes City Council will be held from 27 to 29 October.

The general public will be allowed to the Louis Lumiere auditorium of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès for the screening of four films from the 2020 Cannes Official Selection, as well as in-competition short films and the Cinéfondation’s school films.

#Cannes2020 Special: the Festival returns to the Croisette! From October 27th to 29th, four previews, the short films Competition and the Selection Cinéfondation will be presented to the public! An exceptional event co-organised with @villecannes!

► https://t.co/np3tqPkiSU pic.twitter.com/VLPtVq4oCT — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) September 28, 2020

Emmanuel Courcol's Un triomphe (The Big Hit) will open the festival with lead actor Kad Merad and other members of the cast and crew in attendance. Concluding the event is Bruno Podalydès’ Les Deux Alfred (The French Tech).

Other films to be showcased include Japanese director and Cannes regular Naomi Kawase's Asa Ga Kuru (True Mothers) and, Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili's debut Beginning, which won Golden Shell for Best Film (Concha de Oro) at San Sebastian this year.

Thierry Frémaux, General Delegate of the Festival de Cannes said the event was a “great sign” to see the highly acclaimed movies making a stop at Cannes.

Meanwhile, 74th Festival de Cannes is confirmed to take place from 11 to 22 May, 2021.