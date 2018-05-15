You are here:

Cannes Film Festival: Spike Lee's crime drama BlacKkKlansman receives standing ovation

FP Staff

May,15 2018 10:02:43 IST

Spike Lee’s Ku Klux Klan crime drama BlacKkKlansman received a rousing, lengthy standing ovation at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Lee’s film tells true-life tale of a black police detective in Colorado who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. It was among the most highly anticipated titles at Cannes this year and immediate reaction was positive. BlacKkKlansman ties its story to the violent protests of Charlottesville, Virginia. It stars Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, alongside Adam Driver and Topher Grace, who plays David Duke.

Lee was outfitted in a shiny purple-and-orange tuxedo and wore one ring declaring “love” on one hand, and “hate” on the other. He bounced into the premiere announcing: “Brooklyn’s in the house!” The “love” and “hate” rings pay homage to his film Do The Right Thing; the same jewellery was worn by character Radio Raheem.

(With inputs from AP)

(Also read — Cannes Film Festival 2018: Sonam Kapoor, in white Ralph & Russo lehenga, walks red carpet with Mahira Khan)

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 10:02 AM

tags: #BlacKkKlansman #BuzzPatrol #Cannes Film Festival #John David Washington #Spike Lee

also see

Cannes Film Festival 2018: French Riviera festivities commence amidst controversies, homecomings

Cannes Film Festival 2018: French Riviera festivities commence amidst controversies, homecomings

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Full list of films in race for Palme d'Or — from BlacKkKlansman to The Image Book

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Full list of films in race for Palme d'Or — from BlacKkKlansman to The Image Book

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Manto actress Rasika Dugal shares experience of participating in 82 women's protest walk

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Manto actress Rasika Dugal shares experience of participating in 82 women's protest walk