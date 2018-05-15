Cannes Film Festival: Spike Lee's crime drama BlacKkKlansman receives standing ovation

Spike Lee’s Ku Klux Klan crime drama BlacKkKlansman received a rousing, lengthy standing ovation at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Spike Lee Ignites Cannes With ‘BlacKkKlansman’ , While Lars Von Trier’s Return Sparks Walkouts In A Wild Monday https://t.co/AdJfZkhr7D pic.twitter.com/dZOQhPw30s — frankencars (@autocarsnews) May 15, 2018

Lee’s film tells true-life tale of a black police detective in Colorado who infiltrates the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. It was among the most highly anticipated titles at Cannes this year and immediate reaction was positive. BlacKkKlansman ties its story to the violent protests of Charlottesville, Virginia. It stars Denzel Washington’s son, John David Washington, alongside Adam Driver and Topher Grace, who plays David Duke.

Lee was outfitted in a shiny purple-and-orange tuxedo and wore one ring declaring “love” on one hand, and “hate” on the other. He bounced into the premiere announcing: “Brooklyn’s in the house!” The “love” and “hate” rings pay homage to his film Do The Right Thing; the same jewellery was worn by character Radio Raheem.

Spike Lee apresenta 'BlacKkKlansman' e renova voltagem política de Cannes. https://t.co/u6IvTeC8Oa pic.twitter.com/MfEIxfjy6d — Thiago Dias (@Thiag0dias) May 15, 2018

(With inputs from AP)

