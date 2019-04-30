You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2019: Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Pawel Pawlikowski join Alejandro Inarritu-led jury

Actress Elle Fanning, The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos and Cold War filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski are joining the Cannes Film Festival jury that will decide the Palme d’Or.

The Cannes Film Festival on Monday announced the members of the jury to be led by Alejandro Inarritu, the Birdman director. Also on the jury are American director Kelly Reichardt, Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, Burkina Faso actress Maimouna N’Diaye, French author Enki Bilal and French director Robin Campillo.

Discover the Jury of the 72nd Festival de Cannes! Under the first ever presidence of a Latino-American filmmaker, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu, #Cannes2019 Jury welcomes this year 4 women and 4 men, from 4 continents and from 7 different nationalities: https://t.co/z63j5JvkRq pic.twitter.com/RWHZFcNjR5 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 29, 2019

Campillo scripted the 2008 Palme d’Or winner The Class. The Cannes Film Festival will open 14 May with the premiere of Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die.

As per Indie Wire, the notable works to look out for this season at Cannes include Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, Jessica Hausner’s Little Joe, Ira Sachs’ Frankie, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, and Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles’ Bacurau.

The festival runs through 25 May.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 09:26:12 IST

