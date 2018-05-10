Cannes Film Festival 2018: Julianne Moore speaks about 'traumatic' events in Hollywood, praises those came forward

Actress Julianne Moore took to the Cannes stage to address the issues of sexual harassment in the film industry, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

While labelling the events traumatic, she also said that the results have been positive. She praised the "very, very brave individuals" who came forward. She added, "Because we are human beings who crave community and crave solidarity — in a sense we are herd animals — when people step forward that way, it allows other people to come forward, too, and it’s a sea change. … Because of our unity and solidarity, we feel the ability to manifest change. It’s not just entertainment. It’s really, really important to stress that it’s about equity and safety all over the world."

The actress will next be seen opposite Michelle Williams in a remake of After the Wedding. The movie is based on the 2006 Oscar-nominated film of the same name directed by Susanne Bier and starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux was also onstage with Moore, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When asked about why only one woman had won the Palm d'Or, he brought up the criticism made by Jessica Chastain in 2017 and said that the festival has changed the gender makeup of the selection committee.

Chastain had voiced her concern about the way women were represented in the movies selected for competition at Cannes 2017. Chastain, who was on the jury at the prestigious festival, had said she was disturbed by the female characters she saw on screen at the gala.

She had suggested that more women filmmakers and storytellers be included for consideration in competition in the future. "I do hope that when we include more female storytellers we will have more of the women I recognise in my day to day life, those who are proactive, have their own agency, don't just react to the men around them, they have their own point of view,"she said on the closing day of the Cannes film gala.

