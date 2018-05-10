Cannes Film Festival 2018: Huma Qureshi opts for sheer white Varun Bahl design for India Pavilion appearance

Actress Huma Qureshi made second her Cannes appearance (her debut was in 2012 for Gangs of Wasseypur) on Wednesday in a beautiful white Varun Bahl dress. She added a matching cape jacket to further accentuate her outfit.

Qureshi is at the French Riviera as a part of Vive Le Cinema, an initiative by Grey Goose to celebrate cinematic excellence through the global platform, reported The Indian Express. She is also part of the India Pavilion at Cannes that conducted its inaugural session on Wednesday. The Pavilion's agenda for 2018 was to showcase diversity in films in India and boosting co-productions.

Jerome Paillard, a member of Pavilion said, "The Indian pavilion is a very important tool to help connecting the worldwide European and worldwide community of films." Qureshi also posted some other pictures herself on social media.

Her presence in Cannes however meant that she couldn't attend the audio launch event for Kaala in which she stars alongside Rajinikanth.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 11:53 AM