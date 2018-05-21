You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Hirokazu Kore-Eda's Shoplifters wins coveted Palme d’Or; see full list of winners

FP Staff

May,21 2018 10:44:52 IST

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival came to an end on 19 May after days of movie screenings from around the world. Cannes this year had some major screenings — from Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story to Asghar Farhadi's Everybody Knows. The festival was also steeped in the #MeToo movement and demands of gender equality in the movie industry. While on one day over a hundred female stars walked the red carpet to support the #MeToo movement, the festival closed with a powerful and scathing speech by Italian star Asia Argento.

The prestigious Palme d'Or was touted to be awarded to Capernaum by Lebanese director Nadine Labaki making her only the second woman ever after Jane Campion to win the award. Cate Blanchett being the Jury President, it was expected for a female to win the Palme d'Or, but things didn't turn out as such. The other movies that were high-anticipated to win the prize were Shoplifters by Japan’s Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cold War by Pawel Pawlikowski, Blackkklansman by Spike Lee, Happy as Lazzaro by Alice Rohrwacher, and Ayka by Sergey Dvortseykov.

Let's take a look at the complete list of winners from Cannes Film Festival 2018, as reported by Deadline.

Palme d’Or

Shoplifters, director: Hirokazu Kore-Eda

Grand Prize

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Jury Prize

Nadine Labaki, Capernaum

Special Palme d’Or

Jean-Luc Godard, Image Book

Best Actor

Marcello Fonte, Dogman

Best Director

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Screenplay

Alice Rohrwacher, Happy As Lazzaro
Nader Saeivar, 3 Faces

Best Actress

Samal Yeslyamova, My Little One

Caméra d’Or

Girl, dir: Lukas Dhont

Short Film Palme d’Or

All These Creatures, dir: Charles Williams
Special Mention: On The Border, dir: Wei Shujun

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 12:02 PM

