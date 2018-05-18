Cannes Film Festival 2018: Gaspar Noé's Climax wins Art Cinema Award, biggest prize on offer at Director's Fortnight

French director Gaspar Noé's Climax has won the biggest prize on offer at the Cannes '2018 Directors’ Fortnight. The Art Cinema Award is given by the International Confederation of Art Cinemas and at major European festivals by an international jury of art cinema programmers and aims at bringing high-quality films to the art cinemas.

The latest shocker by cinematic bad boy Noé — whose 3D sex scenes in his last film Love saw it banned in Russia — pushes the boundaries of cinematic storytelling. The section's director Edouard Waintrop told AFP that Climax was "quite something... and highly sensual".

Set in Paris, the film tells the story of a group of street dancers who gather in a church hall to work on a dance routine. As soon as they have perfected it, the choreographer treats them to a party —unaware that one of the dancers has spiked the sangria with LSD.

The Franco-Argentine provocateur caused an outcry in 2002 with Irreversible, which US critic Roger Ebert called "a movie so violent and cruel that most people will find it unwatchable." A 10-minute rape scene with Monica Bellucci was both praised and attacked by feminists and Noe also faced allegations of homophobia.

Spanish-language and French films dominate this year's line-up for the Directors' Fortnight, which often uncovers more gems than the official Cannes competition itself, like the Oscar-nominated Florida Project last year.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: May 18, 2018 15:42 PM