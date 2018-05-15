Cannes Film Festival 2018 chiefs sign charter, make a pledge for gender equality and inclusion

Cannes Film Festival chiefs have made a pledge for gender parity and inclusion.

Initiated by the 5050 Pour 2020 organisation, a charter was signed on 14 May by General Delegate and artistic chief Thierry Fremaux along with Edouard Waintrop and Charles Tesson, the heads of the Directors' Fortnight and Critics' Week sections respectively as well as Paolo Moretti who will take over the Fortnight in 2019, reports deadline.com.

The signing was done in the presence of this year's jury including president Cate Blanchett and members Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay and Lea Seydoux.

The fest chiefs made several promises.

Among them, to compile statistics according to gender, especially those regarding the number of films submitted. To make visible the list of the members of selection committees and programmers — with the aim of eliminating any suspicion of a lack of inclusion and parity while allowing the festival to fully pursue its editorial and strategic choices. And to commit to a transformation schedule of the executive bodies to reach parity in their current mandate period.

The move comes as the topics of inclusion and equality have been front and centre at Cannes Film Festival 2018. In fact, last weekend, Blanchett, DuVernay and Stewart were joined by Patty Jenkins, Marion Cotillard, Salma Hayek, Agnes Varda and dozens of other female actors, directors, writers, producers and distributors, including Indian filmmakers Nandita Das and Rohena Gera and actress Rasika Dugal, to stand halfway up the red carpet, symbolising the challenges women face to climb the industry ladder.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 08:54 AM