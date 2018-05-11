Cannes Film Festival 2018: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler teases potential sequel with all-female cast

In the aftermath of Black Panther’s astronomic success, directer Ryan Coogler has revealed his desire to direct a female-led sequel to the movie during an interview with Variety at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Black Panther’s strong and complex women characters also became instant fan favourites with Lupita Nyongo as Nakia, Lelita Wright as Shuri and Danai Gurira as Okoye. While many critics praised the female-centric developments, arguably a lot more remains to be done to do justice to the characters.

While the Black Panther fever began fading in the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, the fans got some more of culturally rich Wakanda which acted as a battle field in the Avengers movie.

Speaking with moderator Elvis Mitchell, he talked about the part in the film where T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is assumed to be dead and the story revolves mainly around the female characters alone as they try to protect Wakanda. “That’s one of my favorite parts of the movie when I watched it, and I didn’t expect that” he said.

When he was asked if the female characters of Black Panther were as important as the male characters, Coogler was quick to reply, “I think you could argue they are more important.”

Currently, Marvel’s first female-led super hero movie, Captain Marvel, is in the pipeline and slated to release on 6 March, 2019.

Also at Cannes, Coogler said The Godfather was a major influence on Black Panther but he was apprehensive about making that public.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 11:51 AM