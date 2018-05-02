Cannes Film Festival 2018: Benicio Del Toro appointed as head of jury for Un Certain Regard section

Cannes: Sicario and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Benicio Del Toro will preside over the jury for the Un Certain Regard section at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Indian actress Rasika Dugal, whose Manto is a part of the line-up, is glad he will watch her movie. "Warm fuzzy feeling to know that my film will be watched by people whose work I have loved! 'Manto at Cannes'," Rasika posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Toro has been hailed by the Cannes Film Festival officials as "not only a film lover but a brilliant actor" and "an artiste who knows no boundaries" and a performer who "throws himself like no other into his roles", reported Variety.

He won a supporting actor Oscar in 2001 for his performance in Steven Soderbergh's Traffic.

Toro succeeds Uma Thurman in presiding over the jury for Un Certain Regard, the sidebar at Cannes that focuses on films with unusual themes or storytelling techniques. About 20 works compete in the section.

The Cannes Film Festival will be held 8-19 May.

Updated Date: May 02, 2018 12:48 PM