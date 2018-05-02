You are here:

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Benicio Del Toro appointed as head of jury for Un Certain Regard section

FP Staff

May,02 2018 12:48:38 IST

Cannes: Sicario and Guardians of the Galaxy actor Benicio Del Toro will preside over the jury for the Un Certain Regard section at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Indian actress Rasika Dugal, whose Manto is a part of the line-up, is glad he will watch her movie. "Warm fuzzy feeling to know that my film will be watched by people whose work I have loved! 'Manto at Cannes'," Rasika posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

Toro has been hailed by the Cannes Film Festival officials as "not only a film lover but a brilliant actor" and "an artiste who knows no boundaries" and a performer who "throws himself like no other into his roles", reported Variety.

Benicio del Toro, accepts the award for Male Star of the Year during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus - RC154C9534A0

Benicio del Toro. Reuters

He won a supporting actor Oscar in 2001 for his performance in Steven Soderbergh's Traffic.

Toro succeeds Uma Thurman in presiding over the jury for Un Certain Regard, the sidebar at Cannes that focuses on films with unusual themes or storytelling techniques. About 20 works compete in the section.

The Cannes Film Festival will be held 8-19 May.

