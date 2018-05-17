Cannes Film Festival 2018: 10 iconic red carpet appearances, from Princess Diana in 1987 to Blake Lively in 2014

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival is held at the French Riviera to celebrate films and documentaries from all around the world. Another thing that people look forward to at the French event is fashion. It is one of the most prestigious events that attendees to dress to channel their inner fashionistas.

Over the year, Cannes Film Festival has spawned some of the most iconic fashion moments of all time. Here's a compilation of some of the best Cannes red carpet looks:

Sophia Loren , in 1955, stirred up a storm at the Festival De Cannes and became the most photographed woman at the event. Her lace, strapless gown paired with rubies looked dreamy.

Princess Diana had attended the 40th Cannes Film Festival with Prince Charles in 1987. Her chiffon powder blue gown became one of most admired looks and is often considered one of the best red carpet looks of all time.

Young lovers Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the Cannes Film Festival together in 2004. The duo struck a pose on the red carpet in their custom Versace Atelier creations and looked iconic.

Diane Kruger looked like a million bucks while attending the gala dinner at Cannes 2006. She opted for a Chanel haute couture white, feathery gown.

Bar Refaeli's pleated, gold evening gown from the premiere of A Mighty Heart at Cannes film Festival 2007 screamed luxury.

British actress Kate Beckinsale, who served as a jury member at the French event in 2010, stunned in a Gucci Premiere gown at the screening of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.

British model Cara Delevingne, who is a red carpet pro, led the glamour in a sheer black number at the premiere of The Great Gatsby in 2013 at the 66th edition of the festival.

Blake Lively channels her inner Gucci girl at the opening day of Cannes Film Festival in 2014.

Bella Hadid slays in a risque Alexandre Vauthier Couture number at the Cannes red carpet 2016. Hers is still one of the most daring and memorable moments from the French Riviera.

India's very own fashion representative, Sonam Kapoor, made a splash at the French Riviera in this glittering Elie Saab number, ready for the screening of The Killing Of A Sacred Deer.

