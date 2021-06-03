The lineup, as well as the newly-created Cannes Premières section, was announced by artistic director Thierry Frémaux and festival president Pierre Lescure today.

The Cannes Film Festival announced its official selection on Thursday.

The 74th edition of the world's leading film shindig, being held 6-17 July, promises to be one to remember, with beloved auteurs Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Leos Carax (Annette) and Paul Verhoeven (Benedetta) alongside many female filmmakers like directors like Ildikó Enyedi (The Story of My Wife) and Julia Ducournau (Titane).

According to Variety, the lineup was declared by artistic director Thierry Frémaux and festival president Pierre Lescure. Frémaux said that he is yet to unveil the name of a major Hollywood film to be screened on the beach. Deadline notes that a new section Cannes Premières has also been created that will feature new projects by Andrea Arnold, Hong Sang-soo and Arnaud Désplechin.

Meanwhile, the competition films will face a jury headed by US director Spike Lee, who was set to preside in 2020 before the festival was cancelled by the pandemic.

The opening film is already known: Annette is the first in a decade from French arthouse darling Carax, and his first in English, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard as a celebrity couple awaiting a mysterious child.

Verhoeven, meanwhile, promises a touch of scandal on the Croisette with his entry, Benedetta, about a lesbian nun in a 17th century Italian convent — solid ground for the Dutch filmmaker who has often married art and salaciousness with movies like Basic Instinct, Showgirls and Elle.

It has been a particularly long wait for Anderson, who was due to present his latest quirky bauble, The French Dispatch, at last year's festival.

Filmed in Angouleme in southwest France, it was clearly worth waiting for a proper Gallic launch, and could bring a multitude of stars to the red carpet, with Anderson regulars such as Bill Murray and Adrien Brody joined by new additions including Timothee Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro and France's own Lea Seydoux.

The organiser had on Wednesday said that veteran Hollywood actor and filmmaker Jodie Foster will receive the honorary Palme d'Or at the event. Foster will be a special guest of the opening ceremony on 6 July to collect her award, which recognises artistic career achievement and a commitment to major issues.

Here is this year's lineup:

Opening Night Film

Annette, Leos Carax (also in Competition)

Competition

Ahed’s Knee, Nadav Lapid

Annette, Leos Carax

Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island, Mia Hansen-Løve

Casablanca Beats, Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No 6, Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Everything Went Fine, Francois Ozon

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson

A Hero, Asghar Farhadi

La fracture, Catherine Corsini

Lingui, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Nitram, Justin Kurzel

Paris, 13th District, Jacques Audiard

Par un Demi Clair Matin, Bruno Dumont

Petrov’s Flu, Kirill Serebrennikov

Red Rocket, Sean Baker

The Restless, Joachim Lafosse

The Story of My Wife, Ildikó Enyedi

Three Floors, Nanni Moretti

Titane, Julia Ducournau

The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier

Flag Day, Sean Penn

Un Certain Regard

After Yang, Kogonada

Blue Bayou, Justin Chon

Bonne Mère, Hafsia Herzi

Commitment Hasan, Hasan Semih

Freda, Gessica Généus

House Arrest (Delo), Alexey German Jr

The Innocents, Eskil Vogt

Lamb, Valdimar Jóhansson

Moneyboys, B.C Yi

Noche de Fuego, Tatiana Huezo

Un Monde, Laura Wandel

Women Do Cry, Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova

La Civil, Teodora Ana Mihai

Unclenching the Fists, Kira Kovalenko

Let Their Be Morning, Eran Kolirin

Rehana Maryam Noor, Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Cannes Premiere

Evolution, Kornel Mundruczo

Cow, Andrea Arnold

Deception (Tromperie), Arnaud Desplechin

Hold Me Tight, Mathieu Almaric

In Front of Your Face, Hong Sang-soo

Love Songs for Tough Guys, Samuel Benchetrit

Mothering Sunday, Eva Husson

Val, Ting Poo and Leo Scott

Out of Competition

Aline, the Voice of Love, Valerie Lemercier

Babi Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa

Bac Nord, Cédric Jimenez

Emergency Declaration, Han Jae-Rim

In His Lifetime (De son vivant), Emmanuelle Bercot

Stillwater, Tom McCarthy

The Velvet Underground, Todd Haynes

Special Screenings

Black Notebooks, Shlomi Elkabetz

H6, Yé Yé

Jane by Charlotte, Charlotte Gainsbourg

JFK: Through the Looking Glass, Oliver Stone

Mariner of the Mountains, Karim Aïnouz

Baby Yar. Context, Sergei Loznitsa

The Year of the Everlasting Storm, Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayar, David Lowery, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Midnight Screenings

Bloody Oranges, Jean-Christophe Meurisse

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)