Cannes 2020: 73rd edition of film festival to be held from 12 to 23 May at the French Riviera

The Cannes Film Festival has set the dates of its 73rd edition next year, which will take place 12 to 23 May, 2020, confirms Variety.

The prestigious film festival will open on Tuesday evening for the third consecutive time, unlike the Wednesday kickoff that had been the tradition for many years. The festival previously ran Wednesday to Sunday.

The most recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival wrapped on 24 May. This year, Cannes reported a “record-breaking” attendance, with 12,527 registered participants this year. The biggest delegations hailed from the US (2,264 attendees) followed by France (1,943) and the UK (1,145).

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival jury was presided by Alejandro Inarritu, the Birdman director. Also on the jury were American director Kelly Reichardt, Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher, Burkina Faso actress Maimouna N’Diaye, French author Enki Bilal, actress Elle Fanning, The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, Cold War filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski and French director Robin Campillo.

The Palme d’Or honour was awarded to veteran South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s directorial Parasite, the tale of two Korean families on opposite ends of the social scale.

Meanwhile, the Berlin Film Festival will be held early from 20 February to 1 March, 2020, following the decision of the Oscars to move forward to 9 February, 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 17:46:44 IST