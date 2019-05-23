Cannes 2019 day 9 roundup: Matthias & Maxime premieres; Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi appear on red carpet

The ninth day at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival saw some of the most anticipated premieres of the season. While Arnaud Desplechin showcased his Oh Mercy!, Canadian director Xavier Dolan's Matthias & Maxime garnered praise at the event. Indian actresses Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi also turned heads with their latest looks.

Matthias & Maxime premieres

Canadian drama Matthias & Maxime stars director Xavier Dolan, along with Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas, Pier-Luc Funk, Antoine Pilon, Samuel Gauthier, Adib Alkhalidey, Catherine Brunet, Marilyn Castonguay, Micheline Bernard, Harris Dickinson and Anne Dorva. In January last year, it was announced that Dolan was preparing to write, direct and star in the film. The coming-of-age narrative traces the lives of group of friends in their late 20s. The cast appeared on the red carpet. The director received a standing ovation even before the official screening of Matthias & Maxime. Dolan was emotional at the crowd's response.

#XavierDolan ému aux larmes par l'ovation du public de #Cannes2019, avant même le début de la projection de son film #MatthiasEtMaxime ! Meilleurs moments du 72e Festival de Cannes 2019, seulement sur @canalplus et @myCANAL

►https://t.co/XTGudkxHpc pic.twitter.com/ESk2obAenn — cinemacanalplus (@cinemacanalplus) May 22, 2019

Oh Mercy! premieres

French auteur Arnaud Desplechin (My Golden Days, recent Cannes opener Ismael’s Ghosts) presented his film Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une lumiere) at the Cannes film festival. It features Roschdy Zem, Léa Seydoux, Sara Forestier and Antoine Reinartz. Being one of the competitors for the prestigious Palme d'Or at festival this year, the premiere of this film was much awaited. The hour-long narrative revolves around the lower societal classes of France in the underbelly of modern north France, reports Variety. The cast made their red carpet appearance on Wednesday.

Leonardo di Caprio's environmental documentary Ice on Fire premieres at Cannes:

Ice on fire emphasises the various widespread efforts made across the world to combat climate change. The documentary has been helmed by Leila Conners and will premiere June 11th on HBO. Leonardo DiCaprio produced the film and serves as its narrator.

Surprise ! Leonardo DiCaprio vient présenter ICE ON FIRE de Leila Conners, dont il est le producteur, à 19h45 en Salle du Soixantième ! — Surprise! Leonardo will present ICE ON FIRE by Leila Conners at 7.45 pm in the Salle du Soixantième! —#Cannes2019 #SpecialScreening pic.twitter.com/BsyQ9UwpJX — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 22, 2019

Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty made heads turn with their customised ensembles

Huma Qureshi once again stole the show with her unique fashion choice in Anamika Khanna couture at Cannes, France. Her latest social media post is proof that her glam squad did an exemplary job serving an on-point ensemble. From her outfits to her make-up, everything seemed exquisite as she headed for the 'Women in Film and Television' event. She wore a three-piece outfit, with a printed crop top and plain-black three-quarter skirt inside. She paired it with a see-through poncho in beige. The attraction of the ensemble was the beautiful Madhubani print border of the poncho. The actor posed with minimal makeup and a voluminous ponytail. Her Sophia Webster foot-gear added quirkiness to her glam.

Had a great time at WOMEN IN FILM AND TELEVISION's event!! @hollywoodreporter #livevictoriously @greygoose @fetch_india @pankhurifetch All clothing - @anamikakhanna.in Shoes @sophiawebster Styled by - @ayeshaaminnigam @shauryaathley Hair and make up - @shaanmu 📸 - @davebenett #greygooselife #cannes #2019 #Cannes2019 A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on May 22, 2019 at 4:25am PDT Diana Penty, on the other hand, bid adieu to the French Riviera in style. The 33-year-old actor was at her fashionable best for her last outing at the prestigious event. Dressed in a metallic grey outfit and pointed heels with studs, Diana ticked all the right boxes.

