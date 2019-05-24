You are here:

Cannes 2019 day 10 roundup: Leonardo DiCaprio at And We Go Green premiere; Cinéfondation Jury declares winners

FP Staff

May 24, 2019 12:56:55 IST

Cinéfondation Jury declares winners

Louise Courvoisier of France's CinéFabrique won the top prize for Mano a Mano at the Cinefondation Selection. According to Variety, French director Claire Denis, Israeli writer-director Eran Kolirin, Romanian director Cătălin Mitulescu, French actress Stacy Martin, Greek writer-director Panos H Koutras were part of the jury that decided the winner out of 2000 entries from film schools around the world. Mano a Mano is a story about two circus acrobats, who travel from town to town, but their relationship is falling apart.

The second prize was taken by Hieu, directed by Richard Van of CalArts, US. The short film tells the story of a Vietnamese-American family that receives a surprise visit from a long-lost patriarch after he fails at a get-rich-quick scheme, writes Variety.

The third prizes were awarded to Wisam Al Jafari from Palestine’s Dar al-Kalima University College of Arts and Culture, who directed Ambience and Barbara Rupik of PWSFTviT's Duszyczka. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom at And We Go Green premiere

 

Leonardo DiCaprio was accompanied by Orlando Bloom on the red carpet for the premiere of the documentary And We Go Green. Co-produced by the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, the film tackles issue of air pollution and shows the creation of Formula E cars, the electric version of auto racing cars. Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag was also in attendance.

Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Antonio Banderas attend 26th amfAR Gala

 

 

 

Kendall Jenner, Antonio Banderas and other stars attending the nearby Cannes Film Festival stepped out Thursday for the 26th amfAR Gala to raise money for AIDS research. Mariah Carey gave a special performance for the dinner guests along with Tom Jones and Dua Lipa during Thursday’s event at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Charli XCX provided the live entertainment at the after-party.

The event is a fixture during the Cannes Film Festival with its sit-down black tie dinner, star-filled live auction and a designer fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. The looks were then auctioned off for one million euros ($1.12 million).

Along with Jenner and Banderas, Pamela Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Rebel Wilson and Adrien Brody were among the stars at the gala. Winnie Harlow, Adriana Lima and Natasha Poly lent some extra glamour to the red carpet. The gala also attracts Europe’s elite, some of whom bid on opulent items for sale.

Cast of Abdellatif Kechiche's Mektoub, My Love on red carpet


Hafsia Herzi, Salim Kechiouche, Alexia Chardard, Lou Luttiau, Shain Boumedine, Mel Einda El Asfour, director Abdellatif Kechiche and the rest of the film's team posed on the Cannes 2019 red carpet.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

